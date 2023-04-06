Strickland proves rarest charge taker of all

SMITHVILLE — Every athlete is motivated by something different. It is anywhere from a team championship to hall of fame accolades or school records. In the case of Smithville’s Dawson Strickland, he is motivated by steak.
“I wanted to get at least one steak dinner this year and then it just took off,” he said.
Smithville basketball has challenged its players in a unique way since Eric Bennaka took over the program in 2019. Bennaka’s assistant coach, Tee Mason, hails from Lincoln, Nebraska. Mason’s high school coaches challenged him the same way that he challenges his players.
If a player takes three successful charges in one game, they receive a steak dinner courtesy of the coaching staff.
In Mason’s playing years, nobody recorded the feat. Leading into last season with Smithville, only one Warrior has ever reached this mark, but it was during junior varsity play.
Enter Strickland, nicknamed “the rarest charge taker.”
Strickland was determined to earn a steak dinner this season. It didn’t take him too long to achieve the mark as he totaled three charges against Savannah on Dec. 16. Strickland wasn’t done there. He reached the magic number four more times throughout the season.
In mid-January, Strickland was on a tear as he hit the mark three times in a span of four games as he dominated the paint. His quick foot work along with his ability to thrive in contact allowed him to be great, according to Bennaka.
“Bravery and courage with a willingness to sacrifice along with his athletic ability. He was able to see things before they happen because he is so smart in the classroom and on the court,” Bennaka said. “He is able to anticipate not just in basketball, but on the football field, too.”
When the season ended, the coaching staff had to pay up for five steak dinners. Remember, only player had ever done it under Bennaka’s tutelage. They were not expecting to pay the challenge five times over.
Bennaka needed some help. He called upon Nick Fantasma of Paradise Locker Meats in Trimble. Paradise is a family-owned business that thrives on community involvement and interaction. When Fantasma heard of Strickland’s achievement, he did not hesitate to help the young athlete.
“We feel that it is really important for us to keep in touch with the community and to be involved,” Fantasma said. “When something like this pops up, to celebrate somebody that has hard work and dedication in their mindset. This is something that we always look for an opportunity to jump on.”
Strickland and the Smithville coaching staff visited Paradise Locker Meats on Thursday, March 30. Fantasma was there to shake Strickland’s hand and deliver him the crown jewel of meat.
Inside the package, Strickland received two strip steaks, two filets and two rib-eyes courtesy of the meat locker. Not a bad haul for a player who received countless floor burns and bruises.
“I never expected to get this much steak ever. I will probably have my dad cook it,” Strickland laughed. “I wanted to get at least one game this year, but it later became my specialty. I am not afraid to hit the ground and if you do it right, then it won’t hurt.”
Strickland won’t have his number above the doorway to the gym for most points scored in a Smithville career, but the lore of his successful charges will last forever. It is a mark that will be extremely hard to beat, but if a player is motivated enough, Fantasma will have the meat ready.
“I would hope that if this works as an incentive to push somebody else to an accomplishment and achievement that Dawson has, then I am all for it,” Fantasma smiled.
