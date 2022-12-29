LIBERTY — The Blue Jays opened their William Jewell Holiday Tournament account by defeating Grain Valley (5-3) on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Liberty (3-4) fell behind early in the game, but battled back to secure a 59-49 win.
“I thought this was the most complete game that we have played,” Liberty head coach Joe Price said. “Our effort was great from start to finish.”
The Eagles could not be stopped in the first half as they were on fire. They shot 54.5% from behind the 3-point line, 50% from the field and 100% from the free-throw line. The Blue Jays hung around as they tried to keep pace with Grain Valley.
The spark on offense for Liberty in the first half came from junior Adam Fuller. He finished 3-for-5 from behind the 3-point line at halftime. His nine points lead the Blue Jays as they trailed 31-25 at the break.
“They hit a lot of 3’s, but they had to work on all of those,” Price said. “We felt that through the length of the game that they weren’t going to keep shooting like that. Our games came out and defended the same in the second half.”
In the second half, the Blue Jays defense started to gain stops as the Eagles struggled from the field. Liberty turned their defense into offense as point guard Kale Mortimer started to find his open teammates. Halfway through the third quarter, Liberty went on a 12-3 run to take a 37-34 lead.
The ball was zipping around as Liberty found open teammates. Zak Aganovic was crucial during this stretch. He scored from inside the paint and even nailed a step-back 3-point shot. He finished the game with 15 points. Mortimer also finished with 15 points as he ended the game shooting 5-for-10 from the field.
“They were hitting shots in the first half, but we just kept going,” Mortimer said. “Our defense really stepped up in the second half. Today, we got a lot more transition buckets. We need to keep doing that and keep working.”
Liberty outscored Grain Valley 34-18 in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Grain Valley tried to make a run, but they could only get as close as seven points away. Mortimer capped a great game by scoring the final basket for the Blue Jays. He received the ball in transition and made the nice layup in the closing seconds.
This was a big moment for Mortimer, a sophomore point guard. He grew up watching this tournament at William Jewell College. He didn’t back down from the moment as he boosted Liberty to the win.
“It was amazing,” he said. “I’ve been watching this all the time while I’ve been growing up. It’s just so fun to watch.”
The Blue Jays move on to the next round of play as they face North Kansas City (6-3) on Thursday, Dec. 29.
