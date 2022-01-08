KANSAS CITY— On Friday night, the Warriors defeated Winnetonka 71-45 on the road. The difference in the game came in the third quarter where one phrase was repeated over and over again from the bench area.
“Foot on the gas,” head coach Eric Bennaka said constantly.
The team responded to their coach’s wish and dominated the Griffins where they went on a 19-0 run to start the second half. It was through ball movement, hustle and ability to finish at the rim which created this run for the Warriors.
Before the run, it was tough at times for Smithville in the first half. Winnetonka gave it their all as they responded to a quick start from Smithville in the first quarter. The Warriors forced turnovers on the Griffins that led to easy baskets along with long shots that were able to fall. Smithville led 23-14 at the end of the first quarter.
“The shots were going in on the first quarter,” Bennaka said.
Q1 1:04: SHS 23-14 TonkaA nice basket by Rhett Foster that worked well off of nice ball movement! An crisp example of the success the Warriors are having early on. pic.twitter.com/FoGzq40nVN— Liam (@liamkeating7) January 8, 2022
But, in the second quarter, the Griffins mounted their come back as Smithville was starting to miss shots. The Warriors weren’t as strong in possession and weren’t locked in at times according to senior Ryker Edwards. But, this didn’t phase him or the team as they entered the halftime break losing 28-27.
“We were just a little lax on defense,” Edwards said. “The second quarter, we just lost our energy and we let them back into the game. But, we had a nice talk at halftime.”
The halftime speech must have worked because that 19-0 run began as Smithville caused turnover after turnover and dictated the pace of the game using their trapping full-court press. This led to three-point opportunities and layups that Smithville capitalized on. Edwards was huge in this quarter as he led all scorers with 23 points in the game.
Bennaka shared that Edwards can of course score with the ball in his hands, but he is also learning to score without the basketball and allowing his teammates to share the work. There were moments that Edwards would sit in the corner and pull his defender closer to him which allowed a wide open lane for the rest of his teammates to fill and score near the basket.
“He is such a good shooter that they have to stand close to him,” Bennaka said. “When we have Keltin [Nitsche] or Donny [Caleb Donnell] going downhill that takes away the help defender. So they can go one-on-one or kick it out to Ryker who’s right there.”
As Bennaka explained, it wasn’t just Edwards that was scoring, Andrew Miller filled the stat sheet with 14 points. Miller was strong shooting from behind the three-point line while Caleb Donnell scored 11 points coming off of the bench. Along with those two, Edwards has enjoyed playing with another guy who missed basketball season last year due to an injury.
“Dawson Strickland has had an awesome comeback, now he is starting varsity, He’s been a huge part of our team,” Edwards said. “Donny plays defense every minute of every quarter. He attacks, he facilitates, he does everything right.”
The Warriors outscored the Griffins 44-17 in the second half of play as they used an uptempo style of basketball that Bennaka stresses with each moment that he gets.
“Ultimately, high school kids take bad shots when they feel that pressure,” Bennaka said, “At times, we can get teams to take bad shots. That’s what the second half was.”
Smithville takes their high tempo style of basketball on the road against Ruskin on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
