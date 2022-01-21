LIBERTY— Shooters shoot, that’s what the old saying goes across playgrounds and gyms everywhere. Inside Liberty on Thursday, Jan. 20, this could not be more true as the Blue Jays defeated Hickman 81-50 in the semifinals of the C.W. Stessman Invitational.
The Blue Jays scored 14 3-pointers in the game that was only one shy of a school record. Leading the way from behind the arc was Spencer Blaine who could not miss. Every time a shot went down, he would throw three fingers in the air and celebrate with the student section.
“My teammates found me in great positions to get my shot off,” Blaine said. “We’ve been working on that in practice, just finding ourselves, the people that are hot. They kept giving me the ball and it kept falling.”
Blaine finished with a career-high 18 points making four 3-pointers. Starting guard Karson Milbrandt was away from the team this week to visit with his future college baseball team, Vanderbilt. This gave a chance for other players to step up for head coach Roger Stirtz.
“What an amazing opportunity for Milly and what an amazing opportunity for guys to step in,” Stirtz said. “Good for Spencer that stepped up tonight and we’ll have other guys tomorrow do the same thing.”
The scoreboard shows a blow out, but Hickman started the game really well as they used their pace to get up and down the floor. The Blue Jays and Kewpies were playing completive basketball as the visitors from Columbia tried to upset the number one team in the state. The Blue Jays only led by three points at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, a massive stretch started for Liberty as they went on a 10-2 run which was highlighted by a Bennett Stirtz step back 3-pointer on the right wing that fell and forced the visitors to call a timeout. Liberty ended the first half with 40-21 lead outscoring Hickman by 8 points in the second quarter.
“We just weren’t quite locked in during the first quarter,” Stirtz said. “They just did a phenomenal job of finding a way to flip the switch. For high school teams, very few can do that and during a game to find a way to figure it out mentally and make it happen on the court and this group can do it.”
The third quarter went smoothly for the Blue Jays as they continued to extend the lead which culminated to a 21 point lead at the end of the quarter. Bennett Stirtz led the way for Liberty scoring 23 points by getting to the basket while making long jump shots.
In the fourth, the Kewpies tried to mount a comeback as they were only down 14 points forcing the Blue Jays into turnovers which helped them create easy baskets. Calling a timeout to stop the run was nowhere near the mind of coach Stirtz.
“How we play offensively, we teach a lot in practice and we trust our guys,” Stirtz said. “I haven’t trusted a team more than this group. They are able to figure some things out on the fly. I don’t think I’ve called as few timeouts in a season ever.”
The Blue Jays did figure it out and finished Hickman by 31 points. What’s next for Liberty, only the nearby Staley Falcons (14-2) who defeated Liberty in the championship last year. The Blue Jays haven’t won their own tournament since 2014.
“Last year, we lost in the same game,” Blaine said. “There’s a lot of anticipation, it’s going to be a great environment. We are looking forward to it playing in front of that many fans for the first time this year.”
