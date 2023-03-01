Liberty will be the sixth seed in the bracket as they face Park Hill on the road. The Blue Jays hold an 11-14 record. Liberty has lost four of their last five games. Liberty and Park Hill have met twice this season.
The Blue Jays topped the Trojans 80-75 on Jan. 1. A month later, Park Hill defeated Liberty 76-65 on Feb. 7. Liberty’s Edric Binagi scored 14 points in both games against Park Hill. He is the second leading scorer for Liberty this season with 9.6 points per game. The big man in the middle, Zach Aganovic, leads Liberty with 11 points per game.
The player to watch for Park Hill is Marqueas Bell. The star player for the Trojans has signed to play basketball at Southeast Missouri State next year. In the first game against Liberty, Bell scored 34 points. He followed it by scoring 45 points in game two against Liberty in February.
Liberty North
The Eagles will have a tough task on their hands as they face Oak Park on the road. Liberty North comes in as the seven seed. They hold a 13-11 record this season. They have won two of their last three games, which culminated with a win against Blue Springs South.
Liberty North and Oak Park have not faced each other this season. Javon Smith leads the way for the Eagles. He averages 11.5 points per game. The key will be to slow this Oak Park team down and work the ball inside to Smith. He is making 56% of his field goals this season.
The Northmen are ranked No. 3 in the state, according to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. They hold a 24-1 record with their only loss coming against Staley in the William Jewell Holiday Classic. Staley is the No. 1 ranked team in the state and the No. 1 ranked team in the district tournament.
