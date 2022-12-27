Kearney's Harvey Sayon makes the tough basket against Park Hill South on Tuesday, Dec. 27. 

LIBERTY — Inside the Mabee Center at William Jewell College, one of the best holiday tournaments in the area began on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Kearney (3-6) opened the tournament by facing Park Hill South. The Bulldogs played some solid basketball, but a rough fourth quarter doomed them en route to a 63-49 loss.

Park Hill South led Kearney 14-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Bulldogs responded with some of their most efficient offense this season. They moved the ball well and avoided the Panthers’ full court press as they made easy shots in the lane. Kearney outscored Park Hill South 21-12 in the second quarter as they led 29-26 at halftime.

