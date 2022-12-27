LIBERTY — Inside the Mabee Center at William Jewell College, one of the best holiday tournaments in the area began on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Kearney (3-6) opened the tournament by facing Park Hill South. The Bulldogs played some solid basketball, but a rough fourth quarter doomed them en route to a 63-49 loss.
Park Hill South led Kearney 14-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Bulldogs responded with some of their most efficient offense this season. They moved the ball well and avoided the Panthers’ full court press as they made easy shots in the lane. Kearney outscored Park Hill South 21-12 in the second quarter as they led 29-26 at halftime.
Kearney’s Davin Hanna poured in 14 first-half points. He showcased his array of shooting from contested lay-ups to open 3-point shots. The Bulldogs led 29-26 at halftime.
“When he gets going, he is a really good finisher around the rim,” head coach Dillon Starzl said. “He is a good shooter as well. He is very dangerous for us offensively. We knew Park Hill South was going to pressure us so we had Davin create.”
The second half opened with momentum from Kearney. Hanna scored the first seven points of the second half. Kearney’s Harvey Sayon produced an amazing block as he protected the rim for the Bulldogs. The block sent the ball towards mid-court, where Hanna picked it up and went coast to coast. Hanna finished the lay-up and was met with contact from Park Hill South as he earned the and-1 bucket to give Kearney an eight-point lead. That was Kearney’s largest lead of the game.
End Q1: KHS 8-14 PHSWebster gets the final basket of the quarter. Hanna takes the charge in the closing seconds.Panthers full court trapping defense is causing lots of concerns for Kearney. Their length and athleticism is obvious.Quick passing will help Kearney. pic.twitter.com/hK1bqa12CA
Park Hill South started to find their rhythm as they fought from behind. They utilized their full-court press to produce turnovers and easy baskets. The Panthers started to find momentum as the game was tied 42-42 at the end of the third quarter.
The beginning of the fourth quarter was nightmarish for Kearney. Turnover after turnover led to Park Hill South points. The Panthers opened the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run in the first 3 minutes. This was ultimately Kearney’s downfall as Park Hill South earned the hard fought win.
“We just have to put it together because we are right there against another really good basketball team,” Starzl said. “We are competing and figuring some things out. We are going to take it and learn from it.”
According to Starzl, fatigue was an issue in the fourth quarter as Kearney committed 22 total turnovers in the game. Park Hill South scored 24 points off Kearney turnovers.
The obvious bright spot for Kearney was Hanna, who finished with a game-high 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Sayon was another important player for Kearney. He ended with a double-double as he scored 17 points and hauled in 10 rebounds.
“Harvey was big for us. We kept him down low today and kept him as a big,” Starzl said. “We finished with a double-double so he played well.”
The Bulldogs will meet Rockhurst in the losers' bracket of the William Jewell Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
