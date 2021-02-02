Warriors boys hoops finishes 2nd in Cameron Tournament

SMITHVILLE — Smithville boys hoops had its third three-game win streak of the season last week.
But the Warriors were once again unable to extend to four in a row as the Warriors fell 49-43 against Maryville in the championship game of the Cameron Tournament Saturday, Jan. 30 at Cameron High School.
Smithville took awhile to get going in the final as Maryville built up 12-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors fought their way back to cut the margin to 19-16 at halftime.
Maryville pulled ahead by double digits again only for Smithville to go on a 11-0 run to end the quarter and get back to a single-possession game at 36-33. The Warriors were never able to pull it any closer as the team shot just 3 of 21 from the 3-point range in the game.
Smithville head coach Eric Bennaka noted in a post on the team’s website that his program, which even earlier this season may have viewed the second-place finish as a “great success,” now felt like a disappointment for a program that sees itself taking a big leap this year.
“We were mad about it,” Bennaka said in the post. “It stung. It should have. We didn’t play well at all and we still gave ourselves a chance to win, a one possession game with three minutes to go, which makes the loss even more frustrating.”
Bennaka said the team played better during the group’s championship game of the LeBlond tournament in a 76-75 loss to St. Michael. Despite that game ending on (almost) buzzing-beating shot that seemingly should not have counted, Bennaka sees the more recent loss as more frustrating when the game is still in reach despite not playing very well.
The team did have a few standout performances.
Junior forward Rhett Foster led the team in scoring for the first time this season with 12 points while adding six rebounds and two blocks. Junior guard Keltin Nitsche delivered another well-rounded stat line with his 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Sophomore guard Ryker Edwards, who was coming off a 28-point performance in the semifinals against St. Joe Benton and 20 points per game during the team’s recent win streak, struggled his way to 6 points and eight rebounds as he couldn’t get his shot to fall. He finished 1 of 11 from the field and 0 of 6 from beyond the arc.
Smithville (10-8, 2-4 Suburban Blue) will host conference foe Grandview (4-10, 2-3 SB) 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Smithville High School. The Warriors will follow up with a road matchup against Ruskin on Friday, Feb. 5.
