LIBERTY — Liberty finished in fourth place at the Missouri Class 5 District 4 boys golf tournament Monday, May 10 at Winterstone Golf Course in Independence.
The Blue Jays scored a 329, finishing behind Rockhurst (304), Staley (312) and Park Hill South (327).
Will Whitebird Griffith earned the top finish for Liberty by taking 12th with his score of 80. Jacob Lyon finished two strokes back in a five-way tie for 16th place. Both golfers qualified for state with their performances.
Zachary James Harman missed the cut by one stroke, finishing in 21st with his score of 83.
Niklas Olsson finished in 23rd with a score of 84. Michael Christopher Vazquez rounded out the Blue Jays scores with a 110 to finish in 57th place.
The two Liberty players will head to the Missouri Class 5 boys golf state tournament May 17-18 at Sedalia Country Club in Sedalia.
Liberty North
Liberty North finished in sixth place, scoring a 345 to land 12 strokes behind fifth-place Pembroke Hill.
None of the Eagles qualified for state, but Brett Casey and Andrew Hennessy had strong performances as both finished in 25th with a score of 85. John Walls landed a stroke behind them to tie for 27th.
Matt Hertzog and Camden Brashear rounded out the Liberty North scores with Hertzog taking 32nd with an 89 and Brashear finishing in 42nd with a 97.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.