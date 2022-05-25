Liberty was represented by two golfers in the Class 5 State Championship that ended May 17. The tournament was tough with the best golfers in the field at the Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.
Blue Jays’ Will Whitebird-Griffith ended in a tie for 11th place. He earned all-state honors for his 5-over finish. He played well, especially in round two, where he posted his best score of a 74. The score included three birdies on his front nine.
Logan Hastings had a tough round on the first day, but bounced back. He ended the tournament 38-over, but shot a 85 on day two to help his score.
