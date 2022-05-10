INDEPENDENCE — Smithville’s Andrew Conrad continues to be one of the best golfers in the area as he finished at the top of the leaderboard of the Class 4 District 4 Championship.
The Warriors finished as a team in fifth place with a score of 366, which wasn’t enough to send the full team to state. But, Conrad was able to qualify individually along with Landin Neill at Drumm Farm on Monday, May 9.
Neill fired a round of 83, good enough for 11-over par. Neill ended the day in seventh place.
Conrad won the district tournament for the second year in a row with outstanding wedge play. He was able to convert from inside 100-yards often in the blustery wind and on the wet ground. Conrad shot a 76, 4-over, which was two shots better than the field.
The rest of the Smithville team were represented by Cole Matthews and Dillon Swehla. Matthews finished in 34th place with a round of 102 while Swehla ended the round with a 105.
The two-day state tournament will begin Monday, May 16, at the Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
