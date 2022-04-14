SMITHVILLE — Andrew Conrad has been playing some incredible golf to start his season for the Warriors. Smithville competed in the Northland Invite at Paradise Pointe on Monday, April 11.
Conrad fired a round of 70, equal to 2 under par. This score earned him first place in the tournament, and was nine shots better than the second-place finisher. Conrad has been on a tear as he owns the Smithville school record for lowest 18-hole round, which he shot 3-under, 69, at Tiffany Green Golf Club. He also shot an opening nine-hole school record of 33 at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex, the lowest nine-hole round in Smithville school history.
As a team, the Warriors earned fourth place in the Northland Invite. The team shot a 353, which was only five shots away from Lee’s Summit, who earned the team title.
Landin Neil was able to finish his day with a round of 12-over at 84. Noah Hazen shot a 24-over round of 96. Dillon Swehla and Owen Myers were close to breaking 100 for the Warriors.
Smithville’s next event will be a duel against Oak Park at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex Thursday, April 14.
