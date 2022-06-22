Smithville’s Andrew Conrad claimed the male division of the Missouri Golf Association’s 22nd annual Junior Match Play Tournament on June 16.
The recent Smithville graduate won the title at Shirkey Golf Club in Richmond. Conrad defeated Poplar Bluff’s Alex Wiseman by a score of 2 and 1.
Earlier in the day, Conrad defeated his semifinal opponent, Gaige Lewis, one up. This grueling tournament saw Conrad play six rounds of golf in four days to reach the championship and inevitably take the title.
Conrad has had a successful golf year where he won multiple events for the Warriors, including a trip to the state championship.
This victory at the Junior Match Play included a crystal trophy along with a flag commemorate the victory.
