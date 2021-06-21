Courier-Tribune’s All-Area Teams were selected by sports writer Mac Moore based on his opinions from covering the teams and using insights provided by area coaches when available.
Athlete of the Year: Andrew Conrad, Smithville
Conrad took first at the Suburban Blue conference meet and finished runner-up at districts on his way to his second state tournament appearance. The junior tied for 22nd in Missouri Class 4 after taking ninth at state during his freshman season.
Coach of the Year: Trevor Mosby, Smithville
Mosby coached a Warriors squad that won both the district and conference titles for the second straight season, despite the pandemic gap year in 2020. The golfers qualified for state and five earned medals in the conference tournament.
First-team selections
Jacob Lyon, Liberty
Lyon finished his Jays career with strong postseason performances that narrowly earned him his first trip to the state tournament. Lyon continued to deliver as he put together a 21st-place performance, the highest finish at state for Liberty since 2017.
Landin Neill, Smithville
Neill kicked off his high school career with impactful performances for the Warriors, particularly in the postseason. The freshman improved from an 11th-place conference finish to take seventh at districts as he advanced to the state tournament. He earned a 31st place finish to end his first year as a Smithville golfer.
Will Whitebird-Griffith, Liberty
Whitebird-Griffith joined Lyon at the Class 5 state tournament after finishing 12th at districts. He put together a gritty performance to battle into a pack of golfers who ended up having two strokes separate 27th and 38th place, with the Liberty junior earning a six-way tie for 32nd. He also finished all-conference with his seventh place finish in the Suburban Gold tournament.
Zachary Harman, Liberty
Harman missed the state tournament by one stroke after a tough outing at districts, but the senior often found himself at the top of the leaderboard for the Jays this season. He took third place at the conference tournament.
Eric Holmes, Smithville
Holmes stayed neck-and-neck with his teammate Conrad in the postseason tournament. The senior finished runner-up at conference before taking third at the district competition. Holmes completed his Smithville golf career with a 44th-place finish at state.
Jaron McClaran, Kearney
McClaran entered the postseason playing his best golf, first taking eighth at conference before earning fifth place at districts. The senior earned his first trip to state where he finished in 62nd place.
Brayden Schweizer, Kearney
Schweizer earned all-conference honors with a sixth-place finish in the Suburban Blue tournament. He navigated a close finish at districts to place 16th and earn a state berth by a single stroke. The senior completed his Kearney golf career with a 69th-place finish at the state tournament.
Pryor Sell, Kearney
Sell finished his career with a 27th-place finish at districts, but not before earning the top spot for the Bulldogs in the Suburban Blue conference tournament. The senior took fourth place in the conference with just two strokes separating him from a runner-up finish.
Brett Casey, Liberty North
Casey took fourth at the Suburban Gold conference tournament as the top Eagles finisher. The junior finished up his season by taking 25th at districts.
John Walls, Liberty North
Walls tied his teammate Casey at districts with a 25th-place finish. The freshman also missed all-conference honorable mention honors by just one stroke at the Suburban Gold tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.