Smithville broke school history in the Class 4 State Championship. The Warriors qualified two golfers at the end of the season tournament, held at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Landin Neill and Andrew Conrad represented the Warriors with skill and class. Neill finished in a tie for ninth place as he fired a two-round score of 9-over.
Conrad was behind him with a score of 12-over, good enough for 14th place.
This was the first time in Smithville school history two golfers earned all-state honors in the same year.
