LIBERTY — Liberty boys golf took second place at the Greater Kansas City Suburban Gold Conference tournament Monday, May 3 at Adam’s Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs.
The Blue Jays shot 329, landing 14 strokes behind conference champion Lee’s Summit West.
Zach Harman earned the top finish for Liberty with his score of 78, earning third place overall. Will Whitebird Griffith gave the Blue Jays another all-conference finisher as he tied for seventh with his score of 82.
Jacob Lyon and Andrew Brown earned all-conference honorable mentions. Lyon landed a shot behind finish in 11th while Brown took 15th with his score of 86. Michael Vasquez rounded out the scores for Liberty with his 90.
Liberty North
The Eagles earned third place with their team score of 349, narrowly edging out Blue Springs (352) and Park Hill (353).
Brett Casey earned all-conference honors as his score of 79 earned him fourth place. John Walls missed the all-conference honorable mention list by one stroke with his score of 87.
Matt Hertzog (91), Drew Hennessey (92) and Camden Brashear (97) rounded out the scores for Eagles competitors at the event.
Liberty and Liberty North will compete in the Missouri Class 5 District 4 golf tournament Monday, May 10 at Winterstone Golf Course in Independence.
