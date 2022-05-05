KEARNEY — Only one shot separated the Bulldogs from a Suburban Conference Blue Division title. As a team, Kearney shot a total of 351 while Smithville and Platte County ended the tournament with a score of 350 at Shiloh Springs Golf Course on Monday, May 2.
Canton Woods led the way for Kearney, who shot an individual score of 81 and equaled a round of 10-over. Woods’ round gave him a third-place finish, which was only six shots shy of the tournament champion.
The second player for Kearney was Conner Smith, who shot a round of 86. It put him in sixth place overall. Abram Stuart and Drake Cole ended their tournament with a score of 92 while Braxton Breedlove followed with a round of 93. All five players for Kearney medaled in the conference tournament.
The strong play in conference sets Kearney up for their next tournament, the district championship. The Bulldogs face stiff competition in the tournament that qualifies players for the state championship.
The district tournament will be at Drumm Farm Golf Course on Monday, May 9.
