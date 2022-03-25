KEARNEY — The Bulldogs begin the upcoming golf season under second year head coach Dillon Starzl. Kearney will look to continue their strong play at last year’s Suburban Blue Conference Tournament. There the team shot a 342, the lowest of the season.
Even though the Bulldogs lost two state qualifiers in Jaron McClaran and Brayen Schweizer, Starzl is expecting solid play from other players.
“Seniors Braxton Breed-love, Connor Smith, and Abram Stuart look to help lead the varsity team,” Starzl said. “These three seniors don’t have much experience playing varsity golf, but they have looked pretty good the first couple of weeks of practice.”
One of the key players for the Bulldogs this year will be sophomore Canton Woods, who returns as an all-conference golfer as a freshman. Woods will be called upon to help the team with little varsity experience, but loads of potential.
The Bulldogs will begin their season on Monday, March 28, against Lee’s Summit at Fred Arbanas Golf Course.
