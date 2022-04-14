SMITHVILLE — Kearney competed in the Northland Invitational hosted by Oak Park on Monday, April 11, at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex in Smithville. The Bulldogs earned sixth place as a team out of 25.
The Bulldogs were led by Braxton Breedlove, who tied for ninth place with a score of 87. Abram Stuart finished close behind Breedlove as he ended in 12th place, shooting a score of 88. Canton Woods earned a top-20 place by shooting a round of 90 in windy conditions near Smithville Lake.
Kearney will return to action against Staley on Tuesday, April 19.
