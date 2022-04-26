INDEPENDENCE — The rolling hills provided uneven lies while gusty winds forced players to adjust to every shot in the Liberty North Invitational Monday, April 25. Liberty, Smithville and Kearney joined the Eagles in their home tournament played at Winterstone Golf Course. Rockhurst claimed the team title as their top three players finished in first, second and third place.
Liberty North
The Eagles finished in third place, where they shot 329, 24 shots off Rockhurst. Leading the way for Liberty North was Seth Faulkner, who finished with a five-over, 77, which put him in a tie for fourth place.
Caden Mickelson ended the tournament in eighth place with a six-over, 78. One of Mickelson’s best shots of the day came at the 17th hole, where he hit a knockdown wedge to inside 5 feet to give him his last birdie of the day.
Liberty North rounded out their score with John Walls and Brevan Burkett each shooting a 87. Corbin Stonum was the final player for the varsity squad and he ended his day with a round of 97.
Liberty
The Blue Jays ended the tournament in a tie for seventh place with a score of 353. Will Whitebird-Griffith finished in fourth place overall with a round of 77. He was only one shot off first place and continues to play well.
The second player for Liberty was Logan Hastings, who shot a 15-over, 88. Noah Bradford was the third player for the Blue Jays as he shot a 93. Chase Kariker ended with a 95 and Thad Flornouy rounded out the team with a score of 106.
Smithville
The Warriors came in 11th place with a score of 358 and were led by their No. 1 player, Andrew Conrad. The stoic golfer who calmly walks the fairways, ended in 13th place as an individual. Conrad signed his scorecard with a round of 81.
Conrad’s teammate, Landin Neill, was right behind him in 14th place. Neill shot a 10-over, 82, to help the Warriors team score. The rest of the Warriors who competed were Noah Hazen with a 97, Owen Meyers with a 98 and Dillon Swehla carded a 105.
Kearney
A tie for 13th place was the result for the Bulldogs, who ended with a score of 366. Kearney’s Conner Smith was the top golfer for the team. He shot a round of 86, which was good enough for a tie of 26th place.
Canton Woods was the second golfer for Kearney. He fired a score of 89. Abram Stuart ended the tournament as Kearney’s third player by shooting a 93. Braxton Breedlove and Drake Cole rounded out the team with a 98.
