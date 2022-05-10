INDEPENDENCE — Kearney competed in the Class 4 District 4 Championship at Drumm Farm Monday, May 9. The Bulldogs ended the tournament in ninth place out of 11 teams. Kearney shot a total of 396 in windy conditions that proved to be tough even for the best golfers.
Kearney will be sending two golfers to the Class 4 State Championship: Canton Woods, who ended the day in 15th place, and Abram Stuart, who ended in 16th.
Woods shot a round of 89, which put him at 17-over. Stuart was one shot behind with a score of 90. State will be at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield. The two-day tournament will begin Monday, May 16.
For the rest of the Kearney squad, this was their final tournament of the year. Drake Cole finished the district tournament in 43rd place with a round of 106. Braxton Breedlove shot a 111 and Conner Smith wrapped up the tournament with a 124.
