Kearney sent two golfers to the Class 4 State Championship. The Bulldogs were represented by Canton Woods and Abram Stuart at the tournament at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Woods finished in a tie for 74th place by shooting 32-over in the two-day tournament. His best round came on day two where he shot an 85, which included two birdies. Stuart was behind Woods, finishing 82nd with a score of 46-over with two rounds of 95.
