KANSAS CITY — Kearney golf returned to the course in the Klint Andrew’s Memorial Tournament at Fred Arbanas Golf Course on Monday, March 28. The Bulldogs finished in 19th place out of 23 teams on a difficult day.
“The Fred Arbanas course is a difficult golf course, especially when it is 50 degrees and 25 mile-per-hour wind gusts,” head coach Dillon Starzl said.
The Bulldogs were led by Canton Woods, who was the top finisher for the team with a round of 90 in tough conditions.
Abram Stuart followed Woods with a 97. Brock Stout fired a 101 and Conner Smith rounded out the team with a score of 108.
Kearney will be back in action against Excelsior Springs on Thursday, April 7.
