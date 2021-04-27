Liberty boys golf takes 3rd at Liberty Invitational

LIBERTY — Liberty boys golf finished in fourth place during the Liberty Invitational Thursday, April 22, at Hodge Park Golf Course in Kansas City.
Will Whitebird-Griffith gave the Blue Jays a top-2 finish with his 73 score that landed two strokes behind Kyle Stanley of Rockhurst and tied with Daniel Love of St. Joe Central. Jacob Lyon finished in a five-way tie for ninth place with his score of 77.
Liberty had a few more golfers as the Blue Jays fielded a second team that took sixth with a score of 336. The group's top scorer was Andrew Brown at 79, where he tied with the first team’s third best golfer that day in Zach Harman.
Liberty North
Liberty North took fifth place with a score of 336.
Brett Casey finished with a team-best score of 76 while John Walls found himself among the fivesome that tied for ninth with 77.
Drew Hennessey scored 80 while Camden Brashear scored 82.
Liberty North will host the Liberty North Invitational Wednesday, April 28, at Winterstone Golf Course in Independence. Liberty, Kearney and Smithville teams will also compete at the event.
