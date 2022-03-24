LIBERTY — The golf season is underway for Liberty North as they began on Monday, March 21. The Eagles finished in second place only two shots behind Lee’s Summit West at the Truman Invite.
The Eagles were led by freshman Caden Mickleson who shot a three under, 69 at the event which was a school record for lowest round shot. Head coach Jeff Braden shard that Mickelson and freshman Brevan Burkett are solid players and will boost the team this season that is led by some upperclassmen.
“Brett Casey returns as an all-conference player,” Braden said. “John Walls contributed a great deal to our varsity squad last year and has shown much improvement in the off-season.”
The Eagles have already started this season well as they look to perform better than their third place finish at the conference tournament and sixth place in districts last year.
“We have several players who can go low, particularly Mickelson,” Braden said. “If they can put it all together on the same day, we will be hard to beat. The majority of our players on varsity are incredibly hard workers and they come prepared for competition.”
The Eagles will be back in action in Klint Andrews Invitational at Fred Arbanas CC on Monday, March 28.
