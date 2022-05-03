LIBERTY — The Eagles made history Monday, May 2. The Liberty North golf team claimed the Suburban Conference Gold Division Championship at Adam’s Pointe Golf Club.
As a team, Liberty North shot an incredible 298, which gave them an 11-shot victory over second place Lee’s Summit West. The team score was a new school record, which the team beat by nine strokes.
On the individual side, freshman Caden Mickelson continues to shine for the team. He finished the conference tournament in second place with a round of 69. good for 3-under par. He tied his own school record for lowest round shot while also tying the school record for most birdies in a round. He ended the day with an incredible six birdies.
For the rest of the team, Brevan Burkett finished in a tie for third place as he finished his round in 3-over par, 75. John Walls was behind Burkett with a round of 76, which put him in fifth place. Seth Faulkner followed with a 6-over round of 78. Corbin Stonum was the final player for the Eagles, who shot a 104.
The Eagles’ next tournament will be in districts, where they will compete to qualify for the state championship. The district tournament will be on Monday, May 9, with the host course still to be determined.
