Liberty North wrapped up their season with an eighth-place finish in the Class 5 State Championship May 17. The Eagles ended the two-day tournament with a score of 59-over at the difficult Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.
Freshman Caden Mickelson led the way for the Eagles with a two-day score of 3-over. Mickelson’s second round was close to perfect as he shot a 1-under round of 71. He finished off his tournament with three birdies in the final six holes of competition. He placed in a tie for fifth.
The other freshman, Brevan Burkett, ended the tournament 11-over and in a tie for 31st place.
Seth Faulkner and John Walls were near each other all tournament long. Faulkner ended in a tie for 58th while Walls finished in a tie for 62nd place. Faulkner shot 22-over with his best round coming in day two. Walls ended the tournament with a score of 23-over with his best round coming in the second day as well. Walls’ best round was a score of 83.
The eighth-place finish for the Eagles wraps up another successful year for head coach Jeff Braden, who helped qualify a young, but talented group of golfers for the state championship tournament.
