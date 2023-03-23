KANSAS CITY — Liberty North started their season with a strong performance Monday, March 20. The Eagles opened with a second-place finish in the KC Metro Shootout at Hillcrest Golf Course. Liberty North shot 415, which was six shots off winning team Lee’s Summit West.

Liberty North Golf

Liberty North's Caden Mickelson during the KC Metro Shootout on Monday, March 20. 

Sophomore Caden Mickelson won the individual title with a round of two-over at 74. Brevan Burkett finished as the second golfer with a tie for seventh place and a round of 82. John Walls followed with a round of 84 and Aiden Weintraub shot an 86. Rounding out the group was Fischer Hathorne with an 89 and Drew McGuire with a 99.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.