KANSAS CITY — Liberty North started their season with a strong performance Monday, March 20. The Eagles opened with a second-place finish in the KC Metro Shootout at Hillcrest Golf Course. Liberty North shot 415, which was six shots off winning team Lee’s Summit West.
Sophomore Caden Mickelson won the individual title with a round of two-over at 74. Brevan Burkett finished as the second golfer with a tie for seventh place and a round of 82. John Walls followed with a round of 84 and Aiden Weintraub shot an 86. Rounding out the group was Fischer Hathorne with an 89 and Drew McGuire with a 99.
A positive for this Liberty North team is their youth. Not a single player on their squad at the Metro Shootout was a senior. Many of these players helped in last year’s state run, where the team qualified for state for just the third time in school history.
“We have three returning players with state tournament experience that have been working tremendously hard in the offseason. Sophomore Caden Mickelson, in my 23 years of coaching in Liberty Public Schools, is one of the best I’ve seen,” head coach Jeff Braden. “He has an incredible work ethic and is consistently our top performer.”
This electric group of players will continue their season against Lee’s Summit West at Fred Arbanas Country Club on Thursday, March 23.
