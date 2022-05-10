KANSAS CITY — On a day that was frustrating due to high winds and water hazards, Liberty North golf survived and succeeded. In the Class 5 District 4 Championship, the Eagles finished in second place, which qualified them for the Class 5 State Championship.
As a team, the Eagles shot a 344, four strokes better than third-place Park Hill South. Rockhurst won the district title with a score of 324 at Tiffany Greens Golf Club on Monday, May 9.
Caden Mickelson led the Eagles as the No. 1 golfer for the team. He shot a round of 9-over, 81. The freshman ended the tournament in fourth place. He has been impressive this year with strong play around the greens along with an accurate drive. These are a recipe for low scores.
The second player for Liberty North was John Walls, who finished in ninth place with a 12-over round of 84. Walls was able to save par from tricky situations all day, especially on the 14th hole. He went up and down for par from the green side bunker, where he showed off a soft touch with a wedge.
Seth Faulkner ended the district tournament in 21st place with a round of 89. Faulkner will be a part of the state tournament team as he brings senior leadership to a young squad.
Through the bridge for @LNEagleGolf’s Seth Faulkner, yesterday at the C5D4 Championship. pic.twitter.com/r3tphUCjgj— Liam (@liamkeating7) May 10, 2022
Brevan Burkett shot a 90, which equaled to 18-over par. For his final couple of holes, Burkett and head coach Jeff Braden walked together talking strategy while sharing laughs to help calm the nerves of players in a tense tournament.
The final player for the Eagles was Synjin Stockton, who shot a 95 to put him in 32nd place overall. This was Stockton’s first varsity event as he earned his way to the top five for Liberty North by playing excellent golf on the JV circuit.
The Eagles will head to the Class 5 State Championship on Monday, May 16, at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.
