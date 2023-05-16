BOLIVAR — Liberty North’s Caden Mickelson won the Class 5 Individual State Championship on Tuesday, May 16, at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.
The sophomore golfer became the first champion in school history. Mickelson fired a two-day score of two-under par. Mickelson’s score tied Bubba Chapman from Chaminade and Jack Cobb from Rockhurst for first place. There is no playoff in state golf, which made Mickelson the title winner.
Mickelson shot a round of 69, three-under par in day one. He followed it with a one-over round of 73 in round two. Mickelson was steady in round two as he made just two bogeys and one birdie. He collected 15 pars to keep himself in the mix all afternoon.
Mickelson guided Liberty North to a seventh-place team finish in the state tournament out of the nine teams that qualified. The group shot 66-over par, the second best team score for a Kansas City-area school.
Joining Mickelson in the state tournament was Brevan Burkett. He shot a two-day combined score of 20-over par, which placed him in a tie for 69th. John Walls also finished with a score of 20-over par. Lastly, Aiden Weintraub shot 28-over par, which placed him in a tie for 80th.
All four golfers for Liberty North will return for the Eagles next season as the program is in an extremely health state of play. The Eagles earned eighth place in the Class 5 State Championship in 2022.
