BOLIVAR — Liberty North’s Caden Mickelson won the Class 5 Individual State Championship on Tuesday, May 16, at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.

The sophomore golfer became the first champion in school history. Mickelson fired a two-day score of two-under par. Mickelson’s score tied Bubba Chapman from Chaminade and Jack Cobb from Rockhurst for first place. There is no playoff in state golf, which made Mickelson the title winner.

Liberty North's Caden Mickelson points to his winning score at the conclusion of the Class 5 Individual State Championship on Tuesday, May 16. 

