LIBERTY — Liberty’s Will Whitebird-Griffith continues to shine for the Blue Jays’ golf program. His latest performance came in the Suburban Conference Gold Division Championship at Adam’s Pointe Golf Club on Monday, April 2.
Whitebird-Griffith fired the low round for his team as he earned all-conference honors. He finished in eighth place with a round of 79, good enough for 7-over par.
Liberty ended the tournament in seventh place with an overall score of 365. Logan Hastings was the second player for the Blue Jays as he shot a round of 87. Noah Bradford ended his round with a 97 while Chase Kariker had a round of 102 strokes.
Thad Flournoy was the final player for Liberty with a total of 104.
It was a tough day for conditions on the course located in Blue Springs.
The wind was high with rain storms circling the course which led to a wet and soggy playing surface.
The Blue Jays will hope for better weather when they compete in their next tournament on Monday, May 9.
Liberty will be competing in the district championship that gives them a chance to qualify for the state championship.
The location has yet to be determined for the district tournament.
