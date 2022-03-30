KANSAS CITY — The Eagles continued the early portion of the season with a fifth-place team finish in the Klint Andrew’s Memorial Tournament at Fred Arbanas Golf Course hosted by Lee’s Summit and Lee’s Summit North Monday, March 28.
As a team, Liberty North shot a 344, only 10 shots less than the team champion Lee’s Summit West. The Eagles were led individually by Caden Mickelson, who shot 6-over for the Eagles. The freshman has proved to be a reliable source at the top of the depth chart for Liberty North this season.
Caden lips out his birdie putt on the par-3 hole 4 to remain +4 on the day with 5 to play. He then pipes his drive on number 5. Caden +4/13John +11/12Brevan +7/11Brett +12/11Corbin +9/10 pic.twitter.com/tJGBiUNtzj— ⛳️ 𝐄𝐚𝐠𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐟 (@LNEagleGolf) March 28, 2022
John Walls was the second golfer for the Eagles as he shot 15-over on a windy morning near the lake. Breven Burkett followed Walls by shooting the same score at the one-day tournament. Brett Casey shot 20-over while Corbin Stonum shot one stroke worse than Casey to round out the top five for the Eagles.
Liberty North’s next tournament will be at Shoal Creek Thursday, March 31.
