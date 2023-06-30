Editor’s Note: Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year Awards recognize one male and one female student-athlete for the previous school year from Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville and Kearney high schools.
LIBERTY — A smooth, steady swing and a dedication to his craft entranced Liberty North’s Caden Mickelson from the moment he has put a golf club in his hands. He eats, sleeps and breathes the game of golf, often thinking about how to better his game. After an incredible sophomore campaign, Mickelson earned 25 of the 92 votes cast to win the Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year for Liberty North boys.
“This is great, there are a lot of great names on the list. We have so many great athletes at Liberty North and to be even considered for this award is awesome,” he said. “To win it just takes it to another level.”
Mickelson, a rising junior, did the unthinkable this season by winning the Class 5 State Championship this spring. His consistency off the tee set him up for manageable approach shots and helped him secure the title.
Mickelson’s short game, which involves much more than striking a putt, was evident, too. He reads the contours of the greens well and executes each stroke of his mallet putter in the same consistent arc. All of these characteristics came to the limelight in the final tournament of the season.
“We were all pushing each other as a whole to get better. Everybody just wanted it a little bit more,” he said. “Having everyone there to support me at the state championship just pushed me a little bit further.”
Golf is a fascinating sport as the state champion doesn’t necessarily have to be the best golfer throughout the year. He or she just has to be the best golfer for that specific tournament. Mickelson is of course a worthy winner, but he didn’t win every tournament he participated in this season. That makes his state championship even more sweet.
Mickelson grinded through the year, trying to hold onto confidence and find more within himself to be great. He credits his mental strength as one of his best attributes when it comes to his game.
The sport can be lonely as it is four hours or more by yourself playing on a Monday morning with little support from friends or family due to work and school obligations. The mental strength to keep plugging along tournament after tournament is extremely impressive.
“This year, I have done a much better job of staying positive and staying patient and letting the results come to me,” Mickelson said. “When you have that confidence in yourself and you are able to stay patient over the course of a round, it is really easy to not force things to happen.”
Not only did Mickelson win the state championship, he fired a 6-under par round of 66 in the district tournament, which broke a Liberty North school record. Mickelson is on his way to making history for the Eagles with two years left to play.
With his golf bag filled with TaylorMade clubs, Mickelson is on his way to a great career. His positive attitude and his love of the game makes him a worthy winner of the athlete of the year.
“I am trying to go professional golf, that is the goal,” he said with a smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.