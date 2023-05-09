BLUE SPRINGS — Liberty North’s hopes of earning a state championship berth came down to a single stroke Monday, May 8. Every stroke during the Class 5 District 4 Championship at Adam’s Pointe made the difference.
The biggest for Liberty North came from Aiden Weintraub, who finished his round with a birdie. Weintraub’s birdie gave the Eagles a team score of 309, which was one better than Park Hill South’s 310. Liberty North’s score earned them second as a team, qualifying them for the Class 5 State Championship for the second year in a row. Rockhurst won the district title with a score of 287.
Liberty North’s Caden Mickelson played well. He finished the day with a round of 66, 6-under par. His round won him the individual title by two strokes. He was able to pin seek on most holes during soft conditions that featured little wind.
John Walls was the second golfer for the Eagles. He took 14th place with a round of 78. Weintraub was the third golfer shooting a round of 82, which included his birdie on the final hole. Brevan Burkett followed him with an 83 and Synjin Stockton rounded out the crew with 92.
The Eagles will compete in the Class 5 State Championship at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar Monday and Tuesday, May 15 and 16. Liberty North finished eighth last year in the state championship. Mickelson was the top individual for the Eagles in 2022. He finished in fifth place.
