BLUE SPRINGS — Liberty North’s hopes of earning a state championship berth came down to a single stroke Monday, May 8. Every stroke during the Class 5 District 4 Championship at Adam’s Pointe made the difference.

The biggest for Liberty North came from Aiden Weintraub, who finished his round with a birdie. Weintraub’s birdie gave the Eagles a team score of 309, which was one better than Park Hill South’s 310. Liberty North’s score earned them second as a team, qualifying them for the Class 5 State Championship for the second year in a row. Rockhurst won the district title with a score of 287.

Liberty North Golf

Liberty North's Caden Mickelson makes a putt during the Class 5 District 4 Championship on Monday, May 8. 
Liberty North Golf

Liberty North's John Walls hits an approach shot during the Class 5 District 4 Championship on Monday, May 8. 

