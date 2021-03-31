SMITHVILLE — Smithville boys golf beat St. Pius X in a dual Tuesday, March 31.
The Warriors had a 161 team score to their opponent’s 173. Andrew Conrad earned the top spot with a 36 score. Landin Neil tied for second with the top St. Pius X golfer at 38. Eric Holmes took fourth overall with a score of 41. Derek Boyd (46) and Trevor Ford (47) round out the individual scores.
Smithville was coming off a second-place finish in a triangular won by LeBlond. The winning team shot a 148 while the Warriors finished at 197, ahead of Savannah’s 197. Conrad tied for first in that event by shooting a 34.
Smithville will play in a tournament Thursday, April 1 at Tiffany Greens Golf Course in Kansas City.
