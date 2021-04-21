Smithville boys golf duo grab top 2 spots at Northland Invite

SMITHVILLE — A pair of Smithville golfers took the top two spots at the Northland Invite on April 12 at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex.
Andrew Conrad finished in first place with his score of 75 while teammate Eric Holmes placed second with a score of 77. The next highest scorer for the team was Derek Boyd with his score of 94.
The Warriors finished third as a team with their score of 349 to finish behind Rockhurst (341) and Kearney (346).
Smithville is set to face Lawson 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 at Hidden Valley Golf Course in Lawson. The Warriors will play next in a Highway 52 Rivalry triangular against Kearney and Platte County on Tuesday, April 27 at Shiloh Springs Golf Course in Platte City.
Kearney faced Liberty North 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 at the Excelsior Springs Golf Course. The Bulldogs will play next in a Highway 92 Rivalry triangular against Smithville and Platte County on Tuesday, April 27 at Shiloh Springs Golf Course. The results for Wednesday events were not available at Courier-Tribune press time.
