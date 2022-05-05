SMITHVILLE — The Warriors were one stroke away from claiming the Suburban Conference Blue Division Championship on Monday, May 2. The Warriors ended the tournament in a tie for first place with Platte County at 350 strokes.
The tie-breaker came down to the lowest fifth player’s score, which gave the victory to the Pirates. But, the Warriors should not be discouraged, their performance in the conference tournament was full of confidence.
For the second year in a row, Andrew Conrad was able to claim the individual title. He fired the low round of a 4-over, 75. He finished three strokes ahead of the second-place finisher as his successful campaign continues.
Landin Neil was Smithville’s second player with a round of 84, which put him in a tie for fourth place. Noah Hazen finished in ninth by firing a round of 92. Dillon Swehla ended the day with a score of 99 while Owen Meyers rounded out the group with a 115.
Smithville will head to the district tournament on Monday, May 9. The team will play at Drumm Farm for a chance to qualify for the state championship.
