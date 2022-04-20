SMITHVILLE — The Warriors faced off against Grain Valley at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex on Tuesday, April 19. Grain Valley topped Smithville by only 10 shots on the windy day at Smithville Lake. Smithville ended the nine-hole duel shooting 184.
Smithville was led by Andrew Conrad, who has been playing well this season. In addition to notching previous individual victories in tournaments this season, Conrad shot a two-over, 38, on his way to the lowest score among the two teams Tuesday.
Smithville’s Landin Neil and Noah Hazen each shot a 47 to finish second against Grain Valley. Dillon Swehla finished fourth with a score of 52 while Owen Meyers ended the day with a 54.
The Warriors will look to rebound as they take on Lawson on Wednesday, April 20.
