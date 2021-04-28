SMITHVILLE — Smithville boys golf ran away with the latest Highway 92 Rivalry matchup with Kearney and Platte County Tuesday, April 27, at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex in Smithville.
The Warriors finished in first place with a 167, 12 strokes ahead of second-place Platte County. Kearney finished third with a score of 180.
Smithville junior Andrew Conrad earned the top individual score by shooting a 37. Senior Eric Holmes tied for third place with a 42 while freshman Landin Neil finished at 43. Hunter Sweirczek (45) and Derek Boyd (52) rounded out the scores for the Warriors.
