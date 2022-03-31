KANSAS CITY — Liberty golf finished in third place during a quad meet at Shoal Creek Golf Course on Thursday, March 24.
The team shot a 171, which was 14 shots off of first-place Rockhurst. The Blue Jays were led by Will Whitebird-Griffith, who fired a 2-over, giving him 38 on the nine-hole tournament. Luke Clark was second for the Blue Jays and shot a 42. Rounding out the team for Liberty was Chase Kariker with a 44, Thad Flournoy with 47 and Noah Bradford with 48.
After their successful quad meet, the Blue Jays traveled south to the Klint Andrew’s Memorial Tournament at Fred Arbanas Golf Course. Liberty finished in seventh place out of 23 teams.
The Blue Jays’ top man was Whitebird-Griffith, who came in third place with a 4-over round of 76. The senior has been Liberty’s No. 1 golfer as he has shown his precision and poise in cold and windy conditions over the past two weeks.
Clark was Liberty’s second man with a 89. Nico Vargas followed him shooting a 95 while Kariker ended the tournament with a 97 and Bradford rounded out the group of five with a round of 105.
Liberty will be back in action on the Shoal Creek Golf Course as they host a quad tournament Thursday, March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.