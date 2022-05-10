KANSAS CITY — The Blue Jays will be sending two players to the Class 5 State Championship. Will Whitebird-Griffith and Logan Hastings will represent Liberty at the final tournament of the year after a successful round at the Class 5 District 4 Championship on Monday, May 9.
Whitebird-Griffith and Hastings fired the same score of 16-over par, round of 88. The pair ended in 16th place at the District Championship tournament which was held at Tiffany Greens Golf Club. The Two Liberty golfers were one shot away from not qualifying for the State Championship as they narrowly squeezed into the field.
Will making his par putt on hole 2! pic.twitter.com/2BYFWq7S5M— JaysGolf (@LHSJaysGolf) May 9, 2022
For the rest of the team, Liberty’s Noah Bradford finished in 32nd place with a round of 95. Thad Flournoy ended the day in 42nd place and Chase Kariker finished in 63rd place.
The Class 5 State Championship will be held at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau. Whitebird-Griffith and Hastings will begin the two day tournament on Monday, May 16.
