SMITHVILLE — Kearney participated in the Class 4 District 4 Championship on Monday, May 8. The tournament was hosted by Smithville at Paradise Pointe Golf Course. Kearney finished in fifth place with a score of 346. Pembroke Hill won the team competition with a total of 311. Grain Valley came in second place with a score of 315. The top two teams from this district tournament qualified for the state championship. Kearney's Canton Woods hits a tee shot during the Class 4 District 4 Championship on Monday, May 8. Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune The Bulldogs were not able to qualify as a team, but they did qualify individuals. Canton Woods was the top golfer for Kearney. He finished in 14th place with a score 9-over par, 81. Carter Brock fired a round of 84. These two players will represent Kearney at state.For the rest of the team, Carter Smith shot a round of 89 and Abram Spicer shot a 92. Rounding out the group was Nicholas Turley with a 96.Woods and Brock will compete in the two-day state championship that will begin Monday, May 15. The tournament will be held at the Sedalia Country Club in Sedalia.
