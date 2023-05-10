SMITHVILLE — Kearney participated in the Class 4 District 4 Championship on Monday, May 8. The tournament was hosted by Smithville at Paradise Pointe Golf Course.

Kearney finished in fifth place with a score of 346. Pembroke Hill won the team competition with a total of 311. Grain Valley came in second place with a score of 315.

Kearney Golf

Kearney’s Canton Woods hits a tee shot during the Class 4 District 4 Championship on Monday, May 8.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.