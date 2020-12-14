The Missouri High School Soccer Coaches announced the boys all-state teams and three local players made the list.
Liberty junior Bryson Gosch and Smithville’s Kyle Corkill made all-state first team while Liberty senior Alek Rottjakob earned honorable mention.
All three competitors were named to their all-region first teams as well.
Liberty
Blue Jays sophomore Eli Ozick and Rottjakob made the all-conference first team while Gosch landed on the second team. The Blue Jays were well represented on the honorable mention list with seven players that included: senior Graham Mattox, sophomore Jaden Farrimond, senior Niklas Olsson, sophomore Jordan Gaona, junior Lucas Porter, sophomore Joel Litten and senior Ty Ritchie.
Ozick, Rottjakob, Gosch and Mattox were also named to the all-district first team. Olsson, Litten, Gaona and Farrimond were listed on the second team while Porter and Ritchie were on honorable mention along with freshman Mitchell Dietrich and sophomore Frank Fuentes.
Smithville
Corkill led the way for the Warriors by winning the conference defensive player of the year in the Suburban Blue and regional co-defensive player of the year. Corkill made all-region and all-conference first team along with Regan Dunn and Marcus Garza. Those three were all-district first team along with Max Dolloff and Noah Whitacre, who were both all-conference second team with Andrew Swopes.
Swopes, Caden Egbert, Nick Harlin and Dillon Swehla made the all-district second team. The latter three were all-conference honorable mentions.
Kearney
The Bulldogs had no players named to the all-state team but senior Tyler Snapp made the all-region team. He was also named the all-conference goalkeeper of the year.
Snapp was joined by senior Kolby Smothers and junior Creason Kane on the all-district first team. Senior Kyle Hofer, junior Aiden Komarek, freshman Liam Ridle and freshman Tucker Jones were named to the all-district second team.
Snapp, Smothers and Kane were named to the all-conference first team while Ridle and Hofer earned second-team honors.
Liberty North
The Eagles had eight players named to either all-conference or all-district teams.
Senior Jessy Duncan led the way by making the all-district first team and the all-conference second team.
Senior Gabe Lentz also made the all-district first team while landing on the all-conference honorable mention list along with senior Henri Kagay, senior Cade McKinnon, sophomore Carson Schmitt and freshman Jack Watson.
Senior Damian Theoharidis and junior Jackson Leeth earned all-district second team honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.