Blue Jays soccer drops home match against Park Hill 2-1

LIBERTY — Liberty boys soccer lost to Park Hill 2-1 Monday, Sept. 14 at Liberty Middle School.
Lucas Porter scored the only goal for the Blue Jays. Liberty falls to 2-2 on the year. The Blue Jays are averaging 2.8 goals compared to their 1.8 allowed through four games.
The team will face Lee’s Summit North Wednesday, Sept. 16 on the road.
