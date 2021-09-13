Kearney’s Bulldogs took on Smithville’s Warriors in the third-place game of the Excelsior Springs tournament this past weekend, falling 2-1.
“We lost 2-1 (4-2 in PKs). The lone Bulldog goal came from Cory Kreiling,” said coach Bill Forman. The team opened tourney play against Savannah, winning 5-1 to advance to semifinal play against Fort Osage.
“We lost to a tough Fort Osage team 4-0,” said the coach.
The Bulldogs travel to St. Joe Central Monday, Sept. 13.
