Corkill scores 2 late goals, Warriors soccer beat Pirates 3-2 for district title

SMITHVILLE — Smithville boys soccer looked like their season might come to an end in the Class 3 District 16 finals as the team trailed No. 1 seed Platte County by a goal with a little more than 4 minutes remaining.
That’s when Kyle Corkill took over.
The junior scored two goals to close out a 3-2 win over the Pirates as the Warriors won their first district championship since 2017 on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Platte County High School.
Corkill scored the game-tying goal off a long arcing pass from Zach Miller at midfield that cleared all the defenders. Corkill hit a header to get the ball over an aggressive goalie before hitting a wide-open chip shot into the net.
Corkill decided that he liked using his head. He snuck up from the center back spot on a Max Dolloff corner kick to hit another header, this time past a wall of Pirates defenders and over the outstretched arms of the goalie to take a 3-2 lead with 30 seconds to go.
Smithville’s district finals win completed a sweep of Platte County, although the Pirates won the last time the stakes were this high. The Warriors needed wins over both teams that eliminated them in the district finals the last two seasons. Smithville fell to Platte County 2-0 in 2019 and to Kearney 0-2 in 2018.
The Warriors also got their revenge over the Bulldogs, who beat Smithville twice by one-goal margins this season, with a 1-0 victory in the district semifinals Monday, Nov. 2, at Platte County High School.
Smithville (13-9-3) turns its attention to a state sectional matchup with Pembroke Hill (10-6) 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Smithville High School.
The winner will face the winner of Harrisonville vs. Van Horn, scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in the state quarterfinals matchup on Nov. 10 with the date and time to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.