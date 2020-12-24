Courier-Tribune Fall 2020 All-Area Teams: Boys soccer

Coach of the Year: Tom Rottjakob, Liberty
Rottjakob coached a Blue Jays team that was one of two area soccer programs (along with Smithville) to win a district title this fall. Liberty finished 13-6, which included an eight-game win streak in the middle of the season. The Blue Jays held a 7-1 road record and averaged a 2-1 scoring margin.
Athlete of the Year: Kyle Corkill, Smithville
Corkill had one of the most decorated seasons in Smithville history during his junior campaign. He was a first-team selection on each team from all-conference through all-state while being named defensive player of the year at the conference and regional level. Even more, Corkill played hero for the Warriors in the district title game as he scored two goals in the final four minutes to defeat No. 1-seed Platte County.
First team:
Marcus Garza, Smithville — Garza finished the season as first teamer on the all-conference and all-district teams. The junior defender paired up with Corkill gave Smithville smothering tandem that helped the Warriors finish eight shutouts, which included the team going 0-2-3 during scoring slump of five games with just one goal. After surviving that stretch, Smithville won the next four by a combined score of 15-2.
Regan Dunn, Smithville — Dunn made the most of this fall season as he ran between the soccer field and the cross country course to compete for both teams at Smithville. He was a standout out for both. Dunn advanced to the cross country state meet, taking 90th during the same week he helped the Warriors clinch a district championship. The junior midfielder led the team with seven goals on the season, including a header that sent Smithville to penalty kick shootout against the Pirates.
Bryson Gosch, Liberty — Gosch became one of the players to themselves on the all-state second team while also getting edged out for all-conference first team as he found himself on the second team for that list as well. That was likely because the Suburban Gold is filled with talented players and that Gosch lit up in the postseason. The junior midfielder scored the game-winning goal against North Kansas City in the district semis before assisting on the game-winning goal against Park Hill South to win a district championship. He had pinpoint accuracy and timing on the latter goal.
Alek Rottjakob, Liberty — Rottjakob was the recipient of that perfect pass from Gosch to seal a trip to the state sectionals for the Blue Jays. Rottjakob, who also had multiple game-winning field goals as the kicker for the other Liberty football team, made a perfect break to avoid an offsides and take a relatively open shot on the goal, lifting the ball over the goalkeeper, hitting the upper sidebar of the net and ricocheting off a trailing defender to go into the net. The senior midfielder earned all-state honorable mention for his stellar play in the postseason and throughout the rest of the schedule.
Kolby Smothers, Kearney — Smother gave first-year head coach Adam James elite production during the Bulldogs 11-9 campaign that included tying for third-place in the Suburban Blue with district champion Smithville, who Kearney swept in the regular season despite a 1-0 postseason loss. The senior midfielder led the Bulldogs in total points with 24, scoring eight goals and dishing out eight assists. He received all-district first-team honors.
Creason Kane, Kearney — Kane matched Smothers with the most goals for the Bulldogs at eight. The junior defender also landed on the all-district first team as he helped Kearney pitch 5 shutouts over the last 12 regular season games.
Tyler Snapp, Kearney — Most of the credit for the Bulldogs shutting down countless offensive attacks late in the season should go to Snapp. He landed on the all-region team and was named the all-conference goalkeeper in the Suburban Blue. The senior recorded all five clean sheets for the team, holding opponents to a 1.35 goal against average. He saved multiple penalty kicks that allowed the Bulldogs to win two different shootouts.
Jessy Duncan, Liberty North — The Eagles found goals hard to comeby during the team’s 4-13 season, but Duncan was often the player in the middle of the action for Liberty North. The forward led the team in assists with three while also scoring three goals to land second on the team in that category. He earned all-district first team and all-conference second team honors.
Damian Theoharidis, Liberty North — Theoharidis was the most consistent scorer for the Eagles as he delivered five of the team’s 22 goals on the season while adding an assist to lead the team in points at 11.
