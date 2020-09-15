LIBERTY — Liberty North boys soccer improved to 4-0 with a 3-0 win against Raymore-Peculiar Monday, Sept. 15 at Liberty North High School.
Senior Damian Theoharidis, senior Cade McKinnon and junior Cade Maloney scored goals for the Eagles. Senior goalkeeper Davis Fulk recorded his second straight shutout with the help of strong defensive efforts from senior Turner Van Duser, sophomore Carson Schmitt and senior Gabe Lentz.
The Eagles will head to Park Hill 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.
