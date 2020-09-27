Liberty North soccer lost a 1-0 match against Blue Springs at home Wednesday, Sept. 23. The Eagles dropped their third straight match after opening the season with four straight wins.
Liberty North (4-3, 1-3 Suburban Gold) had a 16-3 scoring margin through its win streak but has only scored one goal during its losing streak.
Liberty North will try to stay above .500 when it faces Blue Springs South (3-6, 2-3 SG) on the road Monday, Sept. 28. The Jaguars are 2-2 over their last four games and are coming off a 3-2 loss to Raymore-Peculiar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.