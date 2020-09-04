Eagles soccer looks to rebound from brutal schedule in 2019

The Liberty North soccer team had a tough season last year.
“We succeeded in beating Rockhurst and played some good games, but we struggled with experience, injuries and consistency the whole season,” Liberty North coach Art Smith said.
Smith, who has spent the last half of his 22 years coaching at Liberty North after spending 11 at Liberty, said his team’s schedule was brutal as the Eagles finished 6-16-2. Liberty North played 13 over those games against eventual district champions and won three of those games.
Smith is hoping that elite competition will help give his players enough experience to make a push late this season so the team can have more fun as the season winds down.
Senior midfielder Cristian Parada graduated, which Smith calls a key departure, but he has half a dozen seniors who will be key returners, including Damian Theoharidis, Cade McKinnon, Henri Kagay, Jessy Duncan, Cooper Smith and Sam Eggleston.
The varsity roster has six underclassmen listed, but Smith said the team is still assessing which of those players will receive varsity minutes.
“Right now, it’s too early to tell which underclassmen players will break out this season,” he said.
While COVID-19 has affected every aspect of sports and academics, Smith said scheduling and planning have been his biggest hurdles. However, he said the summer was good and the team had a quality tryout period.
Smith said the team will only play one early season tourney before the schedule becomes only conference games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.