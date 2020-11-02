LIBERTY NORTH — Liberty North boys soccer were unable to end its extended losing streak before the completion of the regular season.
The Eagles lost its 12th straight game after falling to Lee’s Summit West 6-1 on Thursday, Oct. 28 at Liberty North High School. The team’s closest chance for a victory during this stretch was its home matchup with Blue Springs South on Oct. 21. The Eagles pushed the Jaguars to a OT with a 3-all score before coming up short in the extra session.
Liberty North (4-12) will get one last chance to end the streak when it faces Park Hill South 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 at Park Hill South High School in the Class 4 District 15 semifinals.
